A bouncing traditional market, Australia’s wool innovation says

By andypatel
eminetra.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new analysis of Australia’s Wool Innovation (AWI) shows signs that the traditional UK and US wool consumer markets will recover towards the fall / winter 2021 season. This follows the growth in sales and imports of wool’s first, second and fourth consumer markets in China, South Korea and Japan in recent months.

