Watch Simone Biles Land History-Making Jump

There was a point during her sky-shattering leap at the U.S. Classic last Saturday that Simone Biles appeared to blur the line between gymnast and numen. In the midst of her final backflip before vaulting herself in the air, Biles looked like a comet—and had the speed and energy to match. She was attempting a move called the Yurchenko double pike, named in honor of Russian gymnast Natalia Yurchenko. No other woman had previously performed this move in competition (not even Yurchenko), and only a few men ever had. The Yurchenko requires a gymnast to do a roundoff onto the springboard and then a back handspring onto the vault, at which point they are tasked with channeling enough momentum to launch skyward, flip twice with their body folded and legs straight, and open just in time to stick a perilous landing. The maneuver is equal parts violence and grace. Biles nailed it in her very first attempt.