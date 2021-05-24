newsbreak-logo
Watch Simone Biles Land History-Making Jump

By The Wake Up
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SIMONE BILES just became the first women to land something called the "Yurchenko double pike vault" at a competition. She said, "It's a new vault and I'm proud of how today went."

