Aspen real estate snapshot, May 24

Recognition to Matt Langhorst for his wisdom and foresight in the hiring of Liz Mauro to be the city of Glenwood Springs Landfill manager. Liz Mauro was previously the project and compliance manager of compost operations, and supervisor at Pitkin County Landfill. Liz oversaw storm-water compliance, biosolids reporting, compost facility management, compliance for landfill leachate, hazardous waste collection, construction waste management and noxious weed compliance, enforcement and education. Liz has been a lab technician for five years, wastewater treatment operator for seven years and land manager for two years in Pitkin County. I am positive Pitkin County is sad to see her go. She left them in good hands and good condition. Glenwood Springs Landfill is in gratitude of her expertise. I think Matt Langhorst understands how valuable her experience and knowledge are in the very real movement of climate change.