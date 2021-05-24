newsbreak-logo
Twitch streamer Alinity files police report after unwanted visit from fans

By Aaron Alford
invenglobal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitch streamer Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon posted a Tweet on Sunday afternoon revealing that she filed a police report after fans showed up at her house uninvited. She also took the opportunity to condemn the practice of showing up at content creator's houses, an issue that has been commonplace for years now.

