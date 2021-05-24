newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

What Inflation Could Do to the Biden Agenda

By Bill Scher
Washington Monthly
 4 days ago
I am neither an economist nor a psychic, so I cannot tell you if we will be panicking about inflation in six months. I just know that if we are, Joe Biden’s signature achievement will be in trouble. The Consumer Price Index is rising at a pace not seen in 12 years. Conservatives are rushing to compare Biden to Jimmy Carter. Top Federal Reserve officials, however, including Chair Jay Powell, believe the increase is a manageable reaction to the easing of the pandemic, like supply chain problems as things go back to normal or restaurants opening en masse, putting a run on waitstaff and line cooks. Biden administration officials side with the Fed but, as Bloomberg reported, they are worried that months of inflationary data will be a political disaster.

