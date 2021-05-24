newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aspen, CO

Conquering the COVID 15: Personal trainer takes holistic approach to fitness, amid pandemic

Aspen Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a conversation with one of Aspen’s longtime trainers, Australian native, Ted Keith — in opinions shared by this reporter — lamented the lack of movement among much of the population over the past year. How many people have in the past several months complained about gaining 10 to 20 pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic? It’s sagacious wisdom that the older one gets, the more difficult it is to get back into a healthy routine. It requires patience and self-discipline in losing fat we’ve gained, as well as gaining muscle we’ve lost.

www.aspendailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Aspen, CO
Lifestyle
Aspen, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
City
Aspen, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Fitness#Physical Fitness#Holistic Health#Life Fitness#Physical Health#Physical Exercise#Covid#Australian#Buick#Jr#Approach#Physical Beauty#Mental Health#Nutrition#Functional Exercise#Habits#Muscular Strength#Perfect Movement#Trainers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health & Fitness
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

A beautiful setting

As the snow melts and Aspen readies for summer, a big thank you to City Market for their upgrade this past year. Many will remember the beautiful spring blooms of the fruit trees several years ago, but the bears put an end to those and wear and tear had the structure around the parking in disrepair. Thanks to store manager John Hailey’s work with Misty Herman in the central office in Grand Junction, the present plan was developed and there is now a nice looking and functional structure.
Aspen, COwildsnow.com

Adventure From Home Elks — Pyramid & Hayden Prep

The next installment of the Adventure From Home Series focuses on the Elk Mountains near Aspen, Colorado. Check out the first round, focused on the Tetons. I was excited to be introduced to this new-to-me range while connecting up with close friends living in the area. The Elk Mountains are...
Aspen, COcoloradosun.com

Bear and wildlife conflicts are increasing around Aspen as the weather warms

As the snow melts and spring comes out of its shell in the upper Roaring Fork Valley, human conflicts with bears, moose and mountain lions are increasing. Local wildlife officials have been fielding calls about bears — they’ve gotten into cars so far though no home break-ins have yet been reported — while moose have already been chased out of the downtown core and at least one dog has been snatched from a yard by a mountain lion, according to wildlife officials.
Aspen, COkdnk.org

Express Yourself Explores the Value of the Vulnerable

The Young Curators of the Roaring Fork put on a show at the Aspen Art Museum every April, but with COVID-19 closures, this batch of students had to get creative. Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program's Halle Zander checks in with the students to see how they've adapted to this new reality and changes to the exhibit. What We Are Made Of will open with a virtual public reception on Saturday, April 18, from 3–4 p.m. More info here.
Aspen, COaspenreallife.com

May 16-22: Pedal with a Purpose and Help Raise Funds for Basalt Middle School

Help raise funds for Basalt Middle School in a virtual bike-a-thon May 16-22. Hop on a bicycle and participate in the fundraiser. Participants can register here for a 1-, 10- or 25-mile distance on a road, gravel or mountain bike, or even a strider or stationary bike. The mileage doesn’t have to be accumulated at once. Riders can choose what trails to ride and what day or days of the week to ride. The fulfillment of the riding is purely on the honor system, so no excuses. It’s the honor system on whether you complete your mileage, but we know everyone will keep it real.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Aspen occupancy recap: Winter ended strong, summer to set records

Reading between the lines of Aspen Skiing Co.’s latest occupancy report — which recapped April, the pandemic ski season at large and looked ahead to this summer — one message is apparent: Enjoy the peace and quiet while it lasts. A number of indicators suggest as much, starting with a...
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Pandemic plans unveiled: Aspen High School prom, Ex Ed, graduation, etc.

In the spirit of celebrating amid a pandemic, Aspen High School’s senior graduation week will coalesce time-honored traditions with fresh, innovative ideas. Think prom night — but make it Academy Awards-themed, complete with a red carpet and screening. Or an in-person graduation ceremony — followed by a chairlift ride up Buttermilk Ski Area to accept diplomas with the Maroon Bells as the backdrop.
Aspen, COcoloradohomesmag.com

Five Under Forty: Lori Gerety

As an architect, Lori Gerety is expected to see the beauty in perfect lines, wonderful views or exciting materials, but she sees beauty in surprising places, too. “There’s pain and beauty in flexibility,” Gerety says. “It can be jarring when a zoning officer says, ‘No, you cannot do that.’ You have to go back to the drawing board and come up with another option. But there’s always another solution, and there is beauty in that. You just may have to go through the mud to find it.”
Basalt, COsoprissun.com

EPIC Performance Center opens in Basalt

The Aspen Clinic (TAC) expands its offer with a new, 2,400 square-foot EPIC Performance Center, which opened on May 10 in Orchard Plaza, next to RJ Paddywacks Pet Outfitter and Jaffa Middle Eastern Kitchen. The EPIC (endurance, performance, intensity & coaching) Performance Center will offer individualized, small group training sessions, plus one-on-one personal training focused on building functional strength by using kettlebells, dumbbells, medicine balls, battle ropes, resistance band tubing and body weight movements and exercises that help people perform everyday activities more easily.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

City report shows 2020 was a good year for Aspen air quality

Aspen has good air most of the year, and 2020 was actually better than both 2018 and 2019 in terms of number of healthy days. That’s according to the city of Aspen’s recently published Air Quality Report 2020, which “catalogs the air quality protection efforts ­taken by the city and its partners, outlines air quality and its importance and presents recommendations to withstand and combat negative air quality impacts now and into the future,” according to a city of Aspen press release.
Aspen, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Aspen electeds just say no to pushing magic mushrooms for therapy

The majority of Aspen City Council on Monday shot down any notion that the municipal government ought to join the movement to promote psychedelic-assisted therapies as suggested by Councilman Skippy Mesirow. Specifically, psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient found in mushrooms, remains a schedule 1 drug by the federal government, and Aspen...