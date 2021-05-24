Conquering the COVID 15: Personal trainer takes holistic approach to fitness, amid pandemic
In a conversation with one of Aspen’s longtime trainers, Australian native, Ted Keith — in opinions shared by this reporter — lamented the lack of movement among much of the population over the past year. How many people have in the past several months complained about gaining 10 to 20 pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic? It’s sagacious wisdom that the older one gets, the more difficult it is to get back into a healthy routine. It requires patience and self-discipline in losing fat we’ve gained, as well as gaining muscle we’ve lost.www.aspendailynews.com