Conquering the COVID 15: Personal trainer takes holistic approach to fitness, amid pandemic

Help raise funds for Basalt Middle School in a virtual bike-a-thon May 16-22. Hop on a bicycle and participate in the fundraiser. Participants can register here for a 1-, 10- or 25-mile distance on a road, gravel or mountain bike, or even a strider or stationary bike. The mileage doesn’t have to be accumulated at once. Riders can choose what trails to ride and what day or days of the week to ride. The fulfillment of the riding is purely on the honor system, so no excuses. It’s the honor system on whether you complete your mileage, but we know everyone will keep it real.