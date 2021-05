Burgerology, the popular craft burger restaurant that has been popping up all across Long Island, has landed in Stony Brook. Choose your own burger adventure by building your own or chose from one of their prebuilt offerings like the Classic, which is their signature blend of beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house sauce on a torta bun ($15.95), or the Einstein, their signature blend, braised short rib, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and cabernet gravy on a torta bun ($18.95). Of course, the inventions continue with the theme with the Edison, a burger with an egg sunny side up, bacon jam, and maple aioli on a torta bun ($16.95). Then there’s the Ben Franklin burger with cajun spices, bacon, crumbled blue cheese on a torta bun ($16.95).