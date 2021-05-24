newsbreak-logo
Aspen agencies announce partnership, new early wildfire detection pilot program

By Aspen Daily News Staff Report
Aspen Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aspen Fire Protection District on Saturday announced a multi-jurisdictional partnership to provide early, automated wildfire detection by placing specialized cameras at specific vantage points. “These specialized cameras coupled with Pano’s artificial intelligence and intuitive software technology provide near-instant detection, triangulation and communication of wildfire threats,” the AFPD press release...

