WICHITA, Kan. (May 17, 2021) — The American Red Cross urges all who are healthy to make this a summer full of life for patients by scheduling an appointment to give blood. As the nation transitions to a new, hopeful phase of this devastating pandemic and people begin to return to some of their favorite activities, the Red Cross is concerned about the impact this could have on blood donor turnout and the blood supply this summer. The need for lifesaving blood transfusions never takes a break. It’s critical to have blood ready to go when every second counts.