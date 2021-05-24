newsbreak-logo
As I See It: When a red light is a red flag

Daily News Of Newburyport
 4 days ago

On May 10, a headline in The Daily News read, “Red light cameras proposed.”. The desirable objective of this is to reduce red-light violations, which cause a tiny but growing proportion of traffic accidents. Nevertheless, increasing camera use raises a serious social question: How much surveillance can be tolerated in a free society?

