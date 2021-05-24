newsbreak-logo
Colleges

CSM Names Dr. Rodney Redmond Provost And Vice President Of New Division Of Learning

By College of Southern Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) announced that Dr. Rodney Redmond has been named vice president of the college’s new Division of Learning and CSM’s first provost. Redmond had been serving in the role as CSM’s interim vice president of Academic Affairs since January 2021, as part of a unique cross-college transfer between CSM and Montgomery College (MC), where Redmond served as the College-wide Dean of English and Reading.

“I am proud to announce my selection of Dr. Rodney Redmond for the position of Provost and Vice President for the Division of Learning at the College of Southern Maryland,” shared CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy in her announcement to the CSM faculty and staff May 17. “This was a highly competitive search.”

In his role, Redmond will lead a new organization that will see the college’s current departments of Academic Affairs and Continuing Education and Workforce combine to centralize all areas of learning in one division. Included in the Division of Learning will be the School of Continuing Education and Workforce, the School of Liberal Arts, the School of Professional and Technical Studies, the School of Science and Health, and Library and Technology Resources.

Murphy said Redmond was selected for several reasons, including his demonstrated ability to listen, be empathetic, care for others’ well-being and for his commitment to the growth of people as an intuitive act of stewardship. He is a servant leader.

“The provost is a new role in our college, and while it’s in its infancy, it’s part of our long-term goal of improving student learning and advancing our new strategic plan,” she further explained. “Dr. Redmond understands that and can articulate how the college’s strategic goals fit into the work of the new Division of Learning. He will grow with the position as we shape it.”

Murphy also cited Redmond’s track record of recruiting and retaining minority faculty.  “Our students need to see people in their classrooms who look like them, especially our young minority men,” she wrote in her announcement. “Diversification of our workforce is a critical strategy in improving student success.

“And last—but certainly not least—he collaborates well—an essential leadership trait,” Murphy said. “Collaboration, one of our college values, is defined as ‘we are stronger when we work together.’ Dr. Redmond will help us be stronger… I have confidence that Dr. Redmond will be a positive and thoughtful part of nurturing our work.”

Redmond said he is honored to have been selected and looks forward to permanently joining the CSM team.

“I have worked in higher education for over twenty-five years and I have yet to overcome my fascination with learning,” he recently told the participants of CSM’s 62 nd Spring Commencement May 14. “In my last five months here at CSM, I can tell you – without a doubt—that my biggest takeaway – what I learned the most – is that this CSM family (faculty, staff and students, together) have unbreakable strength and commitment to each other.”

Redmond began his career in education more than 20 years ago. Initially, working in secondary education as a sophomore level English teacher, he later transitioned into a career in higher education. Within the higher education arena, he has worked as an adjunct professor, teaching English Composition and Developmental English, at the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio before joining the English faculty at the Rockville campus of MC. During his tenure as an English faculty member at MC, he served in various roles including his work as a member of the Assessment Center Advisory Committee, the English Discipline Steering Committee, the English CLEP coordinator, the English Competency coordinator and chair of the department of English Composition, Literature and Professional Writing.  He also co-led a state-wide workgroup on Assessment and Placement that resulted in a MOU concerning Assessment and Placement between Maryland community college presidents and state superintendents of schools in Maryland.

Redmond has served MC as the representative to the local NAACP Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) program and chair of the board of directors for The Bernie Tetreault Scholarship Program. He is a member of the National Council of Black American Affairs, Community College Humanities Association, Montgomery Coalition of Adult English Literacy, a member of Phi Beta Sigma, Fraternity, Inc., and has served as a panelist with the Maryland Arts and Humanities Commission.

He earned his bachelor’s in English Education from Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi. After matriculation at Rust College, he received his master’s from the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio. He completed his doctorate in Higher Education Administration, focusing on community college leadership, from Morgan State University in Baltimore.

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn't post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

