newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

46 of the Coolest Set Photos in Movie History

By Charlotte Chilton
Esquire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon after the success of The Godfather, a sequel was in the works. Here, director Francis Ford Coppola is seen behind the camera, while Robert De Niro stands in front of the lens.

www.esquire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
Person
Robert De Niro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie History#Camera#Part Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesFilm Threat

Cinema on Paper Examines the History of the Movie Poster

EXCLUSIVE BOOK EXCERPTS! Comprising more than 100 works from one of the most prominent private collections of film posters in the world, Cinema on Paper: The Graphic Genius of Movie Posters is a tribute to the superior talent of an international group of artists whose creativity captured a movie’s essence with arresting precision. Selected for their masterful design, these mass-produced hallmarks of the movie industry represent comedies, musicals, Westerns, sci-fi thrillers, dramas and other cinematic works that date from the turn of the 20th century to the early 2000s. Posters for legendary features, such as Casablanca and The Godfather, stand alongside foreign films and memorable cult classics, including Le Samourai and Barbarella.
Moviestheintelligencer.com

Worst thrillers in movie history

Using a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic scores, Stacker presents the worst thrillers of all time. To qualify, the film had to be listed as a thriller on IMDb and have both 2,500 user votes and a Metascore.
MoviesComing Soon!

School For Good and Evil Movie Photos Feature Washington & Theron

Director Paul Feig and Golden Globe nominee Kerry Washington took to Twitter to reveal the first School for Good and Evil photos for Netflix’s forthcoming film adaptation of Soman Chainani’s fantasy YA novel of the same name. Set for a 2022 debut, the film will center around a group of young adults as they enroll in an enchanted school where they will be trained to either become heroes or villains.
MoviesTVOvermind

Did You Know that Tenet Made Unexpected Movie History?

John David Washington was actually there to help make history a couple of times in a single year, but his time on Tenet was special since thanks to the $200 million dollar price tag that Tenet came with and the fact that Washington was the lead for the movie, history was made. As always there are plenty of people that would seek to give their ‘what about’ speech, and Black Panther would be at the top of that list for good reason. But the trick here is that Tenet was an original idea, where Black Panther came from an idea that had already been proven and been used a number of times before being brought to the big screen. Not only that, but Tenet was as successful as it could be given the fact that it opened during the pandemic and was bound and determined to do something on the big screen no matter if only a handful of people at a time could make it out to see the movie. The entertainment industry was hit pretty hard by the pandemic over the past year, and in fact, it’s safe to say that some folks are still recovering, but thanks to examples such as Tenet a lot of people kept moving forward as much as they could, doing what was necessary to get by and coming up with ways to keep the ball rolling so to speak. Very little about the past year has been easy on a lot of people since dealing with a pandemic and a world that’s growing increasingly hostile once again has been the type of difficulty that a lot of people don’t fully understand, but the entertainment industry has still been there and thankfully those involved have still been doing what they can in order to give people what they can in terms of distractions and a pleasant escape, if only for a couple of hours or so, from their own personal problems.
MoviesHBO Watch

Movies On HBO: THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD

Simply put the movie THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD, which debuts SATURDAY, May 15 at 8:00pm, offers the life of David Copperfield as chronicled from his birth to the present day. The catch is it is with a very diverse & modern cast told from the creativity of Armando Iannucci. Yeah, you know, the creator and original showrunner of award-winning VEEP?
MoviesTVOvermind

The Five Freakiest Families in Movie History

This was a hard list to pick since there are a lot of families to pick from in the movies and they all have their ‘freaky’ setting that sets them apart from the pack in one way or another. In terms of terror and being completely out there, however, one can’t help but stick to the families that have been seen to cause the most mayhem and damage throughout cinematic history. It’s not even close to Halloween at this point but some of these picks can’t help but be looked at as some of the most disturbed families that don’t really need a holiday to enjoy since they tend to cause problems no matter what time of year it is, and are seen to seriously disturb those they’re around in the movies. While families such as the McAllister’s from Home Alone and the Tenenbaum’s from The Royal Tenenbaums might have a laundry list of issues that would scare the living hell out of some people and keep a team of psychiatrists set for many years to come, they’re not quite as freaky as some people might want to think. The truly freaky families are those that tend to take pleasure or at least see the justification for the manner of discontent they bring to others. And yet, we love these families for it since no one can do it in a more entertaining way.
MoviesComicBook

The Flash: Bruce Wayne BTS Set Photo Released

The Flash movie seems to actually really be happening after a lot of time in limbo, and we have chairs to prove it! Director Andy Muschietti teased fans with a photo of a chair from the set of the film, which had Barry emblazoned on it after its lead character. Now Barbara Muschietti is getting in on the fun, and she's just teased one of the more anticipated characters joining the project. That would be Batman, as the chair has the title Bruce Wayne across it, and you can check it out in the image below. Now the question is, which Bruce Wayne is it for?
MoviesPosted by
Mental_Floss

The 25 Best Movie Trailers of All Time

The first ever movie trailer reportedly debuted back in 1913, for the musical The Pleasure Seekers. Today, movie trailers have become an industry unto themselves, refining their own formulas to maximize viewer appeal, and even recalling earlier trailers (rather than actual movies) by using the same borrowed music or the same techniques. Now there are even teasers for trailers, which are shortened to suit dwindling attention spans or to try and connect with ticket buyers on a variety of platforms.
MoviesIGN

Top 10 Spy Movies of All Time

Espionage flicks come in many different flavors. While some are action packed Impossible Missions and others quietly work the tradecraft, spy movies as a genre run across the entire dramatic spectrum. We want to look at them category by category, breaking down all the surveillance, intelligence, eavesdropping and infiltration we can think of. Here are our picks for the Top 10 Spy Movies of All Time. While every genre has it's different sub-styles, there's something about spy movies that have to match your mood. If you want a light caper than Alfred Hitchock invented an entire sub genre for you with films like The 39 Steps or The Man Who Knew Too Much, but action fueled fare like Matt Damon in The Bourne Identity won't work at all. Robert Redford in Sneakers or Robert De Niro in Ronin might scratch a heist itch, only 007 will do if you're feeling like a suave spy, while Zero Dark Thirty or Argo lean into the thriller side of things. The point is, for an already specific subgenre, spy movies can break down even further. This Movie List was written by Billy Jackson and edited by Owen Carter. The Picks: Comedy - Top Secret! (1974) dir. Zucker, Abrams, Zucker Light Caper - North by Northwest (1959) dir. Alfred Hitchcock Action - True Lies (1994) dir. James Cameron Heist - Mission: Impossible (1996) dir. Brian De Palma Suave - From Russia With Love (1964) dir. Terence Young Romance - Lust, Caution (2007) dir. Ang Lee Quiet - The Lives of Others (2007) dir. Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck Thriller - Munich (2005) dir. Steven Spielberg Art Film - The Conformist (1970) dir. Bernardo Bertolucci Murky - The Spy Who Came In From The Cold (1965) dir. Martin Ritt For more CineFix Movie Lists be sure to subscribe to IGN Movies & TV and also check out our deep dives into other genres! Lawrence of Arabia, Apocalypse Now and the Top 5 Historical Epics of All Time - https://youtu.be/WKHBEZtI4y4 Children of Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey and the Top 10 Sci Fi Films of All Time - https://youtu.be/C8xAuN_nHNc Star Wars, Unforgiven and the Top 10 Westerns of All Time - https://youtu.be/wAMwmfkZ6_8.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Confirms He Was Developing A Star Wars Spinoff

Less than a year after Disney had finalized its purchase of Lucasfilm and announced J.J. Abrams as the director of The Force Awakens, and five months before Man of Steel arrived in theaters, reports were making the rounds that Zack Snyder was developing a standalone Star Wars spinoff that would have been inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai, which is in itself one of the most influential movies ever made.
Movieskiowacountypress.net

Movie Review - Those Who Wish Me Dead

We sure have been getting a lot of these "broken adult goes on the run with endangered youth" movies lately. There was "News of the World" with Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel back in December and "The Marksman" with Liam Neeson and Jacob Perez in January. Okay, counting "Those Who Wish Me Dead" with Angelina Jolie and Finn Little, that's only three movies, but in this era, that's a lot.