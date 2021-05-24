46 of the Coolest Set Photos in Movie History

John David Washington was actually there to help make history a couple of times in a single year, but his time on Tenet was special since thanks to the $200 million dollar price tag that Tenet came with and the fact that Washington was the lead for the movie, history was made. As always there are plenty of people that would seek to give their ‘what about’ speech, and Black Panther would be at the top of that list for good reason. But the trick here is that Tenet was an original idea, where Black Panther came from an idea that had already been proven and been used a number of times before being brought to the big screen. Not only that, but Tenet was as successful as it could be given the fact that it opened during the pandemic and was bound and determined to do something on the big screen no matter if only a handful of people at a time could make it out to see the movie. The entertainment industry was hit pretty hard by the pandemic over the past year, and in fact, it’s safe to say that some folks are still recovering, but thanks to examples such as Tenet a lot of people kept moving forward as much as they could, doing what was necessary to get by and coming up with ways to keep the ball rolling so to speak. Very little about the past year has been easy on a lot of people since dealing with a pandemic and a world that’s growing increasingly hostile once again has been the type of difficulty that a lot of people don’t fully understand, but the entertainment industry has still been there and thankfully those involved have still been doing what they can in order to give people what they can in terms of distractions and a pleasant escape, if only for a couple of hours or so, from their own personal problems.