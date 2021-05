The SSC Tuatara is quite simply one of the most extreme vehicles ever to grace the road. With 1,750 horsepower on offer from its 5.9L twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it is also one of the fastest machines ever built. And while there was a bit of drama surrounding the automaker’s first top-speed test last year, the Tuatara has managed to set the record as the world’s fastest production car with a two-way average speed of 282.9 mph. That is an incredibly impressive feat, but SSC isn’t done with the Tuatara just yet. When we spoke to SSC Founder Jarod Shelby back in March, he hinted towards the fact that the company would be building a track-focused variant of the hypercar in the future. Well, the automaker has just released two new versions of the sports car, called the SSC Tuatara Striker and Tuatara Aggressor.