St. Mary’s College and The Chesapeake Orchestra Announce Live River Concert Series for 2021 Season

By St. Mary's College of Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
St. Mary’s College of Maryland, along with the Chesapeake Orchestra and its Music Director Jeffrey Silberschlag, are proud to announce that the River Concert Series will be held in-person for the 2021 season.

A Southern Maryland tradition, this family-friendly music festival, and winner of two Governor’s Awards for Arts, Tourism, and Community Economic Development will again be held on the St. Mary’s College Townhouse Green every Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (grounds opening at 5 p.m.) from June 25 through July 16. Each of the four concerts will also be live-streamed from the College’s website.

The 23 rd anniversary of the series will feature acclaimed musicians and rising stars performing the orchestra’s traditional mix of iconic Classical symphonic works, along with selections from the “Pops,” Jazz, and Broadway repertoire. The 2021 schedule and more details will be released shortly.

The River Concert Series and the appearances of The Chesapeake Orchestra are made possible by the generous contributions of sponsors, individual donations, The Maryland State Arts Council, and The St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

Food and beverages, provided by local vendors, will be available for purchase on location. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own refreshments, blankets, and chairs. Concerts are free of charge and open to the public.

