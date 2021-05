Owlet Baby Care Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company"), the connected nursery ecosystem that delivers data-driven technology to modern parenting, will participate in the 2021 Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools, and Diagnostics Summit, which will be held virtually on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Kurt Workman, Owlet's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Kate Scolnick, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Meetings may be requested through Oppenheimer.