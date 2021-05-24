As I See It: A lesson in what's important in life
It was 1957, we had just been married, living in an apartment on the north end of Chicago adjacent to Evanston. Getting acclimated to this new life was an "experience." Two people, both working, set new criteria: shower time, fast breakfast, Ardis leaving to catch a bus to downtown Chicago and for me getting on my "uniform" – a pressed suit, shined shoes, white shirt, tie, hat and suitcase for a day on the road as a salesman for Chas. Pfizer & Co.www.newburyportnews.com