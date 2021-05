SEU is proud and excited to welcome Christian students from dozens of countries and foreign territories worldwide. In fact, we believe so strongly in the value of expanding Christian higher education to all corners of the world that we have a department specifically dedicated to serving international students: the Department of International Student Services and Enrollment (ISSE). We’re here to guide our international students every step of the way. We’ll help you feel comfortable with the admission and enrollment process, and once you’re here, we help you get adjusted to campus life.