newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland License-Free Fishing Days Offered in June and July

By Maryland Department of Natural Resources
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VHBu5_0a90lnR600

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces upcoming license-free fishing days for 2021 on June 5, June 12, and July 4 — a free option to explore Maryland’s diverse and unique fishing experiences without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration.

Maryland hosts license-free fishing days annually on the first two Saturdays in June and on the Independence Day holiday. On these days, any individual may catch and possess finfish in any tidal and nontidal waters of Maryland, as long as it’s for recreational purposes. All anglers must follow current size and catch limits found in the department’s fishing and crabbing guide .

The department also has dozens of other resources to help new or experienced anglers, including angler access maps , Click Before You Cast environmental monitoring reports, and fish identification charts .

Aside from these free fishing days and certain license-free areas , anyone 16 or older fishing in Maryland must possess a license, which can be obtained or renewed online or on the department’s mobile app .

The department reminds all anglers that the Hogan Administration’s highest priority is keeping Marylanders safe and advises to continue following CDC guidance for all outdoor activities, and keep up with the latest information on Maryland’s covidLINK website .

The post Maryland License-Free Fishing Days Offered in June and July appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing License#Recreational Fishing#July#Marylanders#Hogan Administration#License Free Fishing Days#June#Angler Access Maps#Finfish#Recreational Purposes#Trout#Environmental Monitoring#Guide#Mobile App#Tidal#Cdc Guidance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Horseshoe Crab Migration Arriving on Maryland Shores

Maryland’s shores welcome back the annual return of the horseshoe crab – Limulus polyphemus — in one of the world’s oldest and largest wildlife migrations.  For an estimated 350 million years, these prehistoric creatures have migrated into Maryland’s coastal bays from their winter habitats to spawn along the coastline and subtidal habitats. Although called “crabs” they are in fact arthropods. The […] The post Horseshoe Crab Migration Arriving on Maryland Shores appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Surpasses 6 Million Vaccinations, COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 400

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced yesterday that the State of Maryland has now surpassed 6 million total COVID-19 vaccinations, as the state’s key health metrics continue to decline. 69.1% of Adults, 88.1% of Seniors With At Least One Dose. In total, Maryland has reported 6,012,515 vaccinations. According to official CDC data, 69.1% of Maryland adults have received at least […] The post Maryland Surpasses 6 Million Vaccinations, COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 400 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Fishing Report for May 28, 2012

The Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and families and friends will be celebrating with picnics and family gatherings in the great outdoors. We should all take a moment to reflect on the true meaning of the occasion and remember those who sacrificed everything to assure us the freedoms we all enjoy. Many Marylanders and […] The post Maryland Fishing Report for May 28, 2012 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lt. Governor Rutherford Kicks Off 2021 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford and Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder today kicked off the 2021 season of the Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail at Prigel Family Creamery in Baltimore County. The Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail’s 2021 season officially begins on May 28 and will run through September 30. Now in its […] The post Lt. Governor Rutherford Kicks Off 2021 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Department of Ag Announces Dates for Annual Pesticide Container Recycling Program

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Pesticide Regulation Section has announced the 2021 dates and drop-off locations for its Pesticide Container Recycling Program. On certain days from June through September farmers, pesticide applicators, and other pesticide users can recycle used plastic pesticide containers at no cost at locations in Frederick, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Talbot, […] The post Department of Ag Announces Dates for Annual Pesticide Container Recycling Program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PoliticsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Large Numbers Of Travelers Expected Memorial Day Weekend; MDOT Urges Everyone To Put Safety First

(May 25, 2021) – With the lifting of Maryland’s mask mandate and the continuing recovery from COVID-19, this Memorial Day weekend will be time for many long-awaited family gatherings, trips, and vacations. The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) wants everyone to enjoy this holiday weekend – and many more – and is stressing safety as the […] The post Large Numbers Of Travelers Expected Memorial Day Weekend; MDOT Urges Everyone To Put Safety First appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland State Board Of Education Appoints New State Superintendent Of Schools

BALTIMORE, MD (May 27, 2021) – In a unanimous vote today, the Maryland State Board of Education (State Board) has appointed Mr. Mohammed Choudhury as the next Maryland State Superintendent of Schools. Mr. Choudhury’s selection follows a rigorous and multi-phased national search, closely guided by community and stakeholder input. Currently serving as Associate Superintendent and Chief Strategy, Talent […] The post Maryland State Board Of Education Appoints New State Superintendent Of Schools appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Fishing Creek Maintenance Dredging and Rehabilitation Construction to the Southern Jetty

May 26, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District (Corps), is planning to perform rehabilitation construction to the southern jetty and maintenance dredging for the Fishing Creek Federal navigation channel in Chesapeake Beach, Calvert County, Maryland. The proposed work consists of the rehabilitation of the southern jetty at Fishing Creek […] The post Fishing Creek Maintenance Dredging and Rehabilitation Construction to the Southern Jetty appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Historic Black town in Maryland seeks justice for stormwater discharge

A Maryland power plant has been releasing stormwater for years into a small Patuxent River town founded in the late 1920s as a vacation resort for Black professionals. The outflow has intensified floods and damaged the stream that the community relies on to drain heavy rains, town officials say. A resident of the town, Eagle […] The post Historic Black town in Maryland seeks justice for stormwater discharge appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Find Unclaimed Property with ‘The Franchot Bunch’

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 26, 2021) – Using a popular 1970s family sitcom as this year’s theme, Comptroller Peter Franchot today launched the annual unclaimed property campaign aimed at reuniting Marylanders with their money and valuable items. The 2021 Maryland Unclaimed Property insert hits publications statewide beginning Sunday, May 30, and continuing through mid-June. This year, Comptroller […] The post Find Unclaimed Property with ‘The Franchot Bunch’ appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Lexington Park, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Will to Win 3, Southern Maryland Boxing Tournament

Live amateur boxing returns to St. Mary’s County when Knowledge Boxing Center hosts the Will to Win in Southern Maryland 3. Daryl Hinmon, Knowledge Boxing gym owner said the live show earlier this month went well.  “We’ve all been through a lot this past year, so we hope to provide some much needed entertainment and […] The post Will to Win 3, Southern Maryland Boxing Tournament appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial Foundation To Hold June 6 Memorial In-Person, in Annapolis

The Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial Foundation (MFRSMF) announces the annual memorial paying tribute to Maryland’s fallen fire and rescue services personnel will be held, in-person, in Annapolis, June 6. The 2 p.m. service will honor 10 heroes who died in the line of duty while serving the residents of Maryland. This year’s ceremony is lifting […] The post Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial Foundation To Hold June 6 Memorial In-Person, in Annapolis appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 2%, State Reports Under 200 New Cases

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland’s statewide COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 2% for the first time during the pandemic—another major milestone in the state’s fight against COVID-19. First Time Under 200 New Cases Since March 2020. Maryland is reporting 160 new confirmed COVID-19 cases today—the first time fewer than 200 new cases […] The post Maryland’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 2%, State Reports Under 200 New Cases appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Health Vital Statistics Administration issues revision of COVID-19 death data

Baltimore: The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) Vital Statistics Administration (VSA) has revised the state’s COVID-19 data to include deaths that were not properly classified by medical certifiers over the past year. VSA identified these deaths as COVID-19 deaths through an information reconciliation process utilizing other sources of data. There are 517 previously uncounted confirmed […] The post Maryland Department of Health Vital Statistics Administration issues revision of COVID-19 death data appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Lexington Park, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCSO Seeking Info On Missing Lexington Park Man

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of James Laughlin Statter, age 38 of Lexington Park. Statter was last seen on foot in the Leonardtown area on May 26, 2021. Statter is a white male, 5’9” and weighs 245 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on the whereabouts […] The post SMCSO Seeking Info On Missing Lexington Park Man appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PoliticsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

‘Forever chemicals’ found in mosquito spray

With mosquito season here again, there’s reason to wonder if the annual spraying of Chesapeake Bay watershed communities to control the pesky insects could also have put humans at risk by exposing them to “forever chemicals.” A pair of environmental groups reported recently that high levels of per– and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were detected […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ found in mosquito spray appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Emergency Rental Assistance Program Helps Calvert County Residents Impacted by Pandemic

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 27, 2021 – Calvert County renters who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible to receive 12 or more months of rent or utility assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Funds are available for past-due and future rent payments. Renters who have been affected directly by the virus […] The post Emergency Rental Assistance Program Helps Calvert County Residents Impacted by Pandemic appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PetsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Pets In Need in Southern Maryland “Dog of the Week”: Aja

Petite young female Malinois, Aja, is available to an approved home. She is around 2 years old, spayed, and up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and on flea, tick, and heartworm preventative. Typical of the Malinois breed she is high energy with lots of ball and food drive. She has basic obedience training (heel, sit, […] The post Pets In Need in Southern Maryland “Dog of the Week”: Aja appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Potential for Severe Thunderstorms this afternoon

The National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington DC has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook today for most of the State of Maryland and surrounding region. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and the District of Columbia. The Chesapeake Bay […] The post Potential for Severe Thunderstorms this afternoon appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Coast Guard, Coast Guard Auxiliary celebrate National Safe Boating Week across Mid-Atlantic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary celebrate National Safe Boating Week, May 22 through May 29. Memorial Day weekend is considered by many as the unofficial start to the recreational boating season. As boaters take to the water, there is an increased likelihood for search and rescue situations, mechanical failures, and […] The post Coast Guard, Coast Guard Auxiliary celebrate National Safe Boating Week across Mid-Atlantic appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.