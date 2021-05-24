newsbreak-logo
Louisville, KY

Louisville Pins Hopes On Justice Department Review

By Gene Webster
wvih.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people in Louisville have pinned their hopes on a broad Justice Department investigation of policing after the killing of Breonna Taylor last year. For protesters marching in the streets, the wide-ranging probe is seen as a chance for justice. City leaders and the new chief of police also want reform. Many protesting say their civil rights have been violated by a heavy-handed response including beatings, tear gas, pepper balls and unjustified arrests. The police union has promised to cooperate but says it’s confident there’s been no systemic violations.

