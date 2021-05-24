newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Low-flying Helicopter Follow Rivers, Mapping Aquifers

By Gene Webster
wvih.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople along rivers in seven states may see a low-flying helicopter towing a long cylinder, starting late this month and going into July. The 30-foot-long tube holds an electromagnetic instrument that the U.S. Geological Survey uses to make maps of aquifers. Those are underground areas from which water can be drawn. The helicopter holds more equipment. The helicopter will generally fly along rivers in Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. It will start in what’s called the Mississippi Alluvial Plain, which the agency says is the nation’s third-largest area of irrigated cropland.

www.wvih.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Flights#Helicopter Follow Rivers#Aquifers#Underground Areas#Maps#Irrigated Cropland#Chicot Aquifer#Southwest Louisiana#July
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
Related
New Orleans, LATexarkana Gazette

Chopper mapping aquifers

NEW ORLEANS — People along rivers in seven states from Missouri to Louisiana may see a low-flying helicopter towing a long cylinder, starting late this month and going into July. The 30-foot-long tube, called a bird, holds an electromagnetic instrument that the U.S. Geological Survey uses to make maps of...
PoliticsArkansas Online

U.S. aerial aquifer survey begins soon

NEW ORLEANS — People along rivers in seven states from Illinois to Louisiana may see a low-flying helicopter towing a long cylinder, starting late this month and going into July. The 30-foot-long tube, called a bird, holds an electromagnetic instrument that the U.S. Geological Survey uses to make maps of...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Officials: Don’t be alarmed by low flying helicopters. Researchers mapping underground aquifiers in Mississippi, other states

People along rivers in seven states from Missouri to Louisiana may see a low-flying helicopter towing a long cylinder, starting late this month and going into July. The 30-foot-long tube, called a bird, holds an electromagnetic instrument that the U.S. Geological Survey uses to make maps of aquifers — underground areas from which water can be drawn. Other instruments are in the helicopter.
Environmentfreightwaves.com

Severe storms to slam nation’s heartland

A potential significant severe weather outbreak is brewing in the Plains. Ample energy, humidity and instability will combine to produce numerous severe thunderstorms Wednesday across several states. Target zones. The overall risk covers a broad region from western Texas to eastern Wyoming, stretching as far east as western Iowa. This...
Minnesota StateINFORUM

Low-flying planes to map geology of northwest Minnesota

CROOKSTON, Minn. — A low-flying airplane will soon be visible to residents in seven counties in northwest Minnesota, including the city of Thief River Falls and parts of the Red River corridor along the Minnesota-North Dakota border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey, Minnesota...
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Fly-fishing the Fall River

The Fly Fishers of Davis will hear from Andrew Harris of Confluence Outfitters, via Zoom Webinar, who will be presenting on California’s biggest spring creek, the Fall River. The Fall River is one of the finest spring creeks in the West. It shares many of the traits that make the...
Mississippi Statetheintelligencer.com

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.
Auburn, MEUnion Leader

The Androscoggin River is running unusually low in 2021

AUBURN, Maine — The current Not-So-Great-Falls on the Androscoggin River make it all-too-obvious that water levels are down this year. Water volume Tuesday was less than a third of what it normally is this time of year, a paltry 2,500 cubic feet per second instead of its norm of nearly 9,000 cubic feet per second.
Trafficbobgermanylaw.com

Jackson, MS – Two Airlifted Following Three-Car Crash on Toms River Rd

The force of the impact caused one of the cars to overturn, trapping two people inside. Two people, who have not been identified, were airlifted to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment. Our thoughts are with the injured victims and their families at this time. We hope for their...
Taos, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Outfitters seize brief window to raft Taos Box following year of low flow

Rafting outfitters are looking to make the most of what they predict to be a brief window of opportunity to run the rapids of some of New Mexico’s best whitewater. For a little over a week, river levels of the Upper Rio Grande have been above the threshold required to raft the Taos Box, but guides don’t expect conditions to last long.
LifestylePosted by
WyoFile

Outdoor onslaught: Officials brace for huge summer crowds

Campsites, trailhead parking spots and outdoor reservations in Wyoming will likely be harder than ever to snag this summer as public land managers expect an even larger flood of visitation than 2020’s. Predictions for a huge visitation season, which are already bearing out in unusually large spring numbers, come at...
Mississippi StatePosted by
People

Mississippi Mom Dies After Complications from Weight Loss Surgery in Mexico

A trip to Mexico to save money on weight loss surgery has led to the death of a 34-year-old mother of three after she suffered complications during the procedure. Markita McIntyre from Biloxi, Mississippi, died on May 6 in Tijuana, Mexico, while undergoing sleeve gastrectomy surgery, a procedure in which a large percentage of the stomach is removed to limit food consumption.