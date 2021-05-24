Dear parents: This social worker offers advice on how to talk to your white kids about racism

Dear Annie: I have great neighbors who have two daughters, ages 15 and 16. The 16-year-old has a 20-year-old boyfriend, and the 15-year-old has a live-in boyfriend who is also 15. The fact that he lives there is OK with his parents and hers. I have walked by the room of the older girl more than once and seen her lying in bed with her boyfriend, under the covers, with the door half open. When this happens, I walk by and say hello, but I am uncomfortable as I do so. Her mother knows what they are doing.