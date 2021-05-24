newsbreak-logo
Dear parents: This social worker offers advice on how to talk to your white kids about racism

By JACKIE CROSBY
CharlotteObserver.com
 4 days ago

Natalie Quiring-Oleson considered herself open-minded about race. But George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police exposed what she calls her "blinds spots" about racism. She began reading books, such as "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi. She listened to podcasts and watched documentaries, including "13th." And Quiring-Oleson, a social worker at Jewish Family and Children's Service of Minneapolis, channeled her soul searching into an article titled, "How to talk to your white kids about racism." She reflects below on her childhood, her desire to play even a small part in deconstructing structural racism and why it's OK for parents to embrace their shortcomings.

