newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

50 years later, the culture wars debate over the child care crisis has barely budged

By Allan Smith
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1971, President Richard Nixon vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have laid the groundwork for a national child care system, saying it would have placed the government on "the side of communal approaches to child rearing [and] against the family-centered approach." Fifty years later, as President Joe Biden makes...

www.nbcnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Mitt Romney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Paid Family Leave#Child Rearing#Democratic Debate#Republican Debate#Third Gop Debate#Social Conservatives#Government In Crisis#The Fox Business Network#Senate#Americans#Democrats#American Families Plan#Gop#Yahoo#Data For Progress#Census Bureau#Fordham University#Culture Wars Narrative#Subsidized Child Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The US Sun

Biden skips Notre Dame commencement after 4,300 sign petition demanding school not invite him over abortion policies

JOE Biden skipped the University of Notre Dame commencement after 4,300 people signed a petition demanding he be barred over his abortion policies. Campaigners said they were "dismayed" by the president's "anti-religious liberty agenda", arguing he "defied the fundamental Catholic moral principles". Biden - America's second Catholic president - did...
AgricultureNorfolk Daily News

Republicans and farmers are correct to be skeptical of president’s 30x30 order

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack has disputed some comments that President Joe Biden’s goal of conserving 30% of the nation’s land by 2030 is a “land grab.” Instead, the former Iowa governor views the executive order as protecting “private, working lands” through voluntary programs. Some Biden supporters have mocked Republicans because...
Presidential Electionkhn.org

Progressive And Centrist Democrats Pushing Biden To Expand Medicare

More than 150 House Democrats are working together to urge the president to prioritize lowering the eligibility age for Medicare to 60 from 65 and expanding benefits to to cover dental, vision and hearing services. Also in the news, the pandemic creates concerns about funding the Medicare trust fund, and federal officials bust up a scam that billed millions in bogus Medicare claims.
EnvironmentPosted by
Forbes

Why Biden’s Climate Agenda Is Falling Apart

Since taking office in January, President Joe Biden and Democrats have projected confidence that they will be able to pass climate infrastructure and budget legislation to expand renewables. But in recent weeks, that confidence has rapidly faded. “I don’t think the votes are there in a reconciliation bill for the...
U.S. PoliticsMorning Times

Letter to the Editor: A spectre is haunting America?

With the election of a new Democrat president, the word “communist” has been getting thrown around again. Joe Biden is not a communist. No one in congress is either. If the United States had a communist party, the CIA would have murdered it by now and installed a puppet party. Savvy? OK. Moving on.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Democratic lawmakers aim to make Biden's summer food program for kids permanent

Democratic lawmakers will introduce a bill late Wednesday to make permanent a temporary children’s summer food program created because of the pandemic. The proposed law would cement and slightly expand a program first created in the American Rescue Plan that provides cash for an estimated 33 million kids in low-income families. Earlier this year, the Biden administration called it “the largest summer food program in U.S. history.”
Presidential Electionthegazette.com

Fact Checker: Hinson says Biden, Harris haven’t been to the U.S. border. Is she right?

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Marion Republican representing Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, has had several recent tweets about security at the U.S. border with Mexico. A May 10 fundraising video on Twitter includes a half-dozen sound-bites from Hinson, all about border security. In one, Hinson says “Why haven’t you been to the border, President Biden? Why hasn’t Vice President Harris been to the border?”
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Immigrant advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million...
Public Healthokcfox.com

Mask mandates may be ending but not mask politics

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Wearing a mask has been politicized for over a year and now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said vaccinated people can safely ditch their face coverings, there are questions about whether the partisan controversy will linger. At a Rose Garden event...
Congress & Courtsdailyfly.com

CRAPO, RISCH, RUBIO, SENATE REPUBLICANS URGE POTUS TO STAND WITH ISRAEL AND NOT PROVIDE SANCTIONS RELIEF TO IRAN

Washington, D.C.--U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), former Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) and 41 Republican colleagues urged President Joe Biden to stand with close United States ally, Israel. As Israel is under attack from Iranian-backed terrorists, the Biden Administration is negotiating and potentially offering sanctions relief to Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. The Senators called on President Biden to immediately end negotiations with Iran, and make clear that the Administration will not provide sanctions relief. The Senators highlighted that “[t]he United States engaging in active negotiations with Iran and potentially providing billions of dollars in sanctions relief will no doubt contribute to Iran’s support of Hamas and other terrorist organizations who attack Americans and our allies.”
Congress & Courtsfloridapolitics.com

Rick Scott, Marco Rubio hammer Joe Biden as inflation surges

High prices lead to high dudgeon from Florida's U.S. Senators. Prices are on the rise, and so is heated rhetoric from Florida’s two Republican U.S. Senators. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio blasted the White House Wednesday, in the wake of more evidence that the cost of living continues to increase early in the Joe Biden administration.