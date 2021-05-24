50 years later, the culture wars debate over the child care crisis has barely budged

Washington, D.C.--U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), former Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) and 41 Republican colleagues urged President Joe Biden to stand with close United States ally, Israel. As Israel is under attack from Iranian-backed terrorists, the Biden Administration is negotiating and potentially offering sanctions relief to Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. The Senators called on President Biden to immediately end negotiations with Iran, and make clear that the Administration will not provide sanctions relief. The Senators highlighted that “[t]he United States engaging in active negotiations with Iran and potentially providing billions of dollars in sanctions relief will no doubt contribute to Iran’s support of Hamas and other terrorist organizations who attack Americans and our allies.”