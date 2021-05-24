Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Inland Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal portions of Atlantic and Cape May Counties in New Jersey and Sussex County in Delaware. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 3 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...More rounds of tidal flooding are possible Saturday and Saturday night. Moderate flooding cannot be ruled out for Saturday night`s high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 27/10 PM 5.8 1.2 0.0 None 28/11 AM 4.7 0.0 0.6 None 28/11 PM 6.6 2.0 1.0 Minor 29/12 PM 5.6 1.0 1.6 None 30/12 AM 7.0 2.3 1.7 Moderate 30/01 PM 5.3 0.7 1.4 None Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 27/09 PM 5.8 1.2 0.2 None 28/10 AM 4.5 -0.1 0.4 None 28/10 PM 6.6 2.0 1.1 Minor 29/11 AM 5.4 0.8 1.5 None 29/11 PM 6.8 2.2 1.6 Minor 30/12 PM 5.1 0.5 1.3 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 27/10 PM 5.1 1.1 -0.2 None 28/10 AM 4.1 0.1 0.4 None 28/11 PM 6.1 2.1 1.0 Minor 29/11 AM 4.9 0.9 1.3 None 29/11 PM 6.4 2.4 1.5 Moderate 30/12 PM 4.7 0.7 1.2 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 27/10 PM 6.0 0.9 -0.3 None 28/10 AM 4.9 -0.2 0.4 None 28/11 PM 7.1 2.0 1.0 Minor 29/11 AM 5.6 0.5 1.3 None 30/12 AM 7.1 2.0 1.3 Minor 30/12 PM 5.4 0.3 1.2 None