Minorities

Black Radicalism in the Face of Anticommunism

By Denise Lynn
aaihs.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the January 6 coup attempt on Congress, CNN reported on a University of Illinois Cline Center study that claimed the attempt joined the 1949 Smith Act convictions as one of only two attempted coups against the US government. The Cline Center claimed that CNN misspoke in its reporting and that the Smith Act defendants were prosecuted for their speech, not their actions. Nevertheless, CNN did not retract its story. The article reflects the long-history of red-baiting that has been deployed regularly to undermine progressive goals and social justice organizing. Anticommunism has taken an enormous toll in US history, and those who were persecuted faced legal harassment, imprisonment, and in the case of Henry Winston, serious health problems that led to his permanent blindness. Stories and experiences like Winston’s humanize the danger of red-baiting and highlight the threat anticommunism poses.

