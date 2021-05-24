Non-Jewish victim in LA restaurant attack: ‘I do everything for my friends’

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti has declared the city “stands against antisemitism” after jewish diners were attacked outside a Sushi restaurant on Tuesday.The attack allegedly saw assailants shouting anti-Israel slogans before becoming involved in a physical alteration with diners at the Beverly Grove eatery.“Los Angeles stands against antisemitism,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti, the LA Times reported. “We stand against the ideas that Jews should be singled out and attacked because of who they are. It mirrors what we have done too many times together, when we have stood up against Islamophobia or racism.”Mayor Garcetti had earlier in the week tweeted...