Non-Jewish victim in LA restaurant attack: ‘I do everything for my friends’
On the evening of May 18, a pro-Palestinian mob attacked a group of diners at the Sushi Fumi restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard. Video footage showed the assailants shouting racial slurs and throwing glass bottles before physically assaulting several diners, three of whom were young Iranian American Jewish men. The fourth, a local photographer, was a young man who identifies as an Armenian-Lebanese Christian.