newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Non-Jewish victim in LA restaurant attack: ‘I do everything for my friends’

By Tabby Refael
Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago

On the evening of May 18, a pro-Palestinian mob attacked a group of diners at the Sushi Fumi restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard. Video footage showed the assailants shouting racial slurs and throwing glass bottles before physically assaulting several diners, three of whom were young Iranian American Jewish men. The fourth, a local photographer, was a young man who identifies as an Armenian-Lebanese Christian.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attackers#Photography#Armenians#Palestinians#For My Friends#Family Violence#We Are Your Friends#Front Man#Close Friends#Police Violence#Non Jewish#Iranian#American#Christian#Cbsla#The U S Marshal Service#Lapd#Hezbollah#Hamas#La Restaurant Attack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
Country
Palestine
Related
MinoritiesCleveland Jewish News

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attack Jews at LA restaurant

(JTA) — Groups of pro-Palestinian protesters attacked Jews in two separate incidents in Los Angeles this week. Authorities are investigating one of the incidents as a possible hate crime. In an altercation Tuesday night recorded on video, a group of men waving Palestinian flags attacked diners at a sushi restaurant...
Louisiana StateJanesville Gazette

Police identify man accused of anti-Semitic attack outside LA restaurant

LOS ANGELES — Authorities have identified a man arrested in connection with a suspected anti-Semitic attack outside a Los Angeles sushi restaurant this week. Xavier Pabon, 30, of Banning was taken into custody Friday night and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. Detectives will also recommend additional hate crime charges, they said.
Los Angeles, CAdailybruin.com

LAPD investigating two incidents as antisemitic hate crimes

This post was updated May 26 at 8:24 p.m. The LAPD is investigating two alleged antisemitic hate crimes in Los Angeles, which occurred May 18 and May 20. A group of pro-Palestinian protesters in cars attacked two Jewish diners at Sushi Fumi, a restaurant in Beverly Grove, on May 18. Before the attack, the individuals yelled “Death to Jews,” and “You guys should be ashamed of yourselves,” according to a witness who spoke to the LA Times on condition of anonymity because of fears for his safety.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

LA mayor warns against antisemitism after video attack on Jewish diners spreads online

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti has declared the city “stands against antisemitism” after jewish diners were attacked outside a Sushi restaurant on Tuesday.The attack allegedly saw assailants shouting anti-Israel slogans before becoming involved in a physical alteration with diners at the Beverly Grove eatery.“Los Angeles stands against antisemitism,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti, the LA Times reported. “We stand against the ideas that Jews should be singled out and attacked because of who they are. It mirrors what we have done too many times together, when we have stood up against Islamophobia or racism.”Mayor Garcetti had earlier in the week tweeted...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
PublishedReporter

Jewish Restaurant Patrons Attacked in Los Angeles by Pro-Palestinian Mob; Mayor Garcetti Condemns As “Organized, Anti-Semitic” Attack

LOS ANGELES, CA – Members of a Pro-Palestinian mob are being sought by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) in connection with a potential hate crime after they allegedly singled-out and attacked a group of Jewish diners at an outdoor restaurant on Tuesday evening, according to reports. The incident took...
Sex CrimesThe Guardian

‘Bodies are being eaten by hyenas; girls of eight raped’: inside the Tigray conflict

The Ethiopian nun, who has to remain anonymous for her own security, is working in Mekelle, Tigray’s capital, and surrounding areas, helping some of the tens of thousands of people displaced by the fighting who have been streaming into camps in the hope of finding shelter and food. Both are in short supply. Humanitarian aid is being largely blocked and a wholesale crackdown is seeing civilians being picked off in the countryside, either shot or rounded up and taken to overcrowded prisons. She spoke to Tracy McVeigh this week.