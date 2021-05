Work to give those glutes a mean workout. Think about your workout routine for a minute and see if you can think of all the muscle groups you work. We know you hit your legs, back, and chest. Of course you attack those biceps and triceps for those bulging arms and that core for those six-pack abs. But do you target your glutes? Sure, if you perform a squat, or most leg exercise for that matter, you are hitting your glutes, but think if you are really giving them the attention they deserve. Even the most massive of us need to work our glutes for what they do for our overall physical health and performance and that cannot be overlooked. Frog pumps are a great exercise that allow you to focus on your glutes to really perfect a strong and toned behind.