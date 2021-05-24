12 things a hairdresser wants you to stop doing, immediately
Let’s face it: the last 18 months have been a follicular washout. Lockdown was a blur of DIY fringe trims, bodged box dye jobs, no-wash weeks, and permanent topknots. But, as boredom led you to experiment with scalp masks, conditioning treatments and nourishing oils, you might have also re-assessed your hair’s needs – and likely come to the conclusion that taking care of your strands ranks higher than dying it to the perfect shade of chocolate-y brunette or sporting a super-precise cut. "Without access to the pros, the focus shifted firmly from the latest cool cut or hot colour to taking better care of our hair," says Hollywood stylist and Ouai founder Jen Atkin.www.harpersbazaar.com