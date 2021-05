Memorial Day has come to mean barbecue’s, the unofficial beginning of summer and a weekend getaway to relax. For me, it is not a happy holiday. My family of seven grew up in a housing project; we were poor. My mother had two sons sent to a war zone. My brothers did not physically die there; they did lose their lives there. Teddy, 21, was drafted into the Army and sent to Vietnam. Teddy was exposed to Agent Orange and died at the age of 53. My mother had to bury a son.