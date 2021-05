Through the entire first month of the New York Mets season, there have been some bright spots along the way and there certainly have been some very low points that many of us fans are still licking our wounds from. While watching the first month of Mets baseball I’ve come to the realization that two particular players have caught my attention in two entirely different ways in regards to playing time. I firmly believe I’ve seen enough of outfielder Kevin Pillar and would love to see more of outfielder Albert Almora Jr. in the spots that Pillar has been placed in.