Montauk, NY

Long Island surfing, windsurfing hot spots in Montauk, Fire Island more

By Newsday Staff
Newsday
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can catch a wave — or just watch others from the shore — at several beaches open to the public during the season. Regular beach parking fees apply. NASSAU COUNTY Jones Beach State Park welcomes surfers west of parking Field 2 to the jetty at the west end (west end area closed May 29-30). Oyster Bay Town residents can surf any day of the week on the southern stretch of Tobay Beach. Long Beach, meanwhile, has long been a hot spot for surfers, hosting regional and international competitions.

