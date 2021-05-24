Long Island surfing, windsurfing hot spots in Montauk, Fire Island more
You can catch a wave — or just watch others from the shore — at several beaches open to the public during the season. Regular beach parking fees apply. NASSAU COUNTY Jones Beach State Park welcomes surfers west of parking Field 2 to the jetty at the west end (west end area closed May 29-30). Oyster Bay Town residents can surf any day of the week on the southern stretch of Tobay Beach. Long Beach, meanwhile, has long been a hot spot for surfers, hosting regional and international competitions.www.newsday.com