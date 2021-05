As I write this column late last week, at least 580,000 Americans have died as a result of COVID-19, depending on which source you reference. Despite this staggering number — which, by the way, approaches the estimate of at least 620,000 killed over five years of the Civil War — many people seem unfazed. Remember, the coronavirus death toll over 14 months is almost equal to a war that lasted from 1861 to 1865.