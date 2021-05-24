Monday's Child: Gavin likes making people laugh

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am the parent of a 13-year-old boy. My son has always been fiercely independent/oppositional. For the last 14 months, I have been working from home, and my son has been attending hybrid school two days per week. The other five days, we are home together. Nerves are frayed. Asking my kid to walk his dog, brush his teeth, put his dishes in the sink, or do his one daily chore results in arguments. He wanders around the house loudly singing rude lyrics to made-up songs just to irritate the other people in the house. Demands are barked out; “please” and “thank you” are nonexistent. Everything appears to be me vs. them in his mind, such that asking for something politely equals his parents “winning” and must be avoided at all costs.