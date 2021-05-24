Monday's Child: Gavin likes making people laugh

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. A few weeks ago my sixteen-year-old daughter said she wanted to be vaccinated. I myself had no problem with this as I had gotten vaccinated myself as soon as I could, however her father (my partner) felt the vaccine was rushed to market and experimental and just too risky for her to take. Because I wanted to protect my daughter and because she wanted to get vaccinated, I went ahead and took her anyway without telling him. I really wanted to avoid him being angry. However, I admitted to him yesterday that she had the vaccine and now he is furious at me and her. He said she wasn’t at high risk for COVID, but there are stories of women being infertile due to the shot. I know it was wrong to not be completely transparent about our plans and he is hurt and insulted by my actions, but we see this issue (not just the vaccine but the entire pandemic) so differently. Not being vaccinated is as much a choice as being vaccinated in my opinion. Should I keep apologizing or am I in the right here?