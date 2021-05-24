newsbreak-logo
Norwich, CT

Norwich Free Academy sprinter bursts onto the scene, ranked top in Class LL in her events

Norwich Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWICH — Coach Cara Kochanski-Vendola enjoyed plenty of star power the last time her Norwich Free Academy girls track and field team completed a season in the spring of 2019. The Wildcats featured two-time State Open pole vault champion Paige Martin, who competing for the University of California, and two-time...

Norwich, CTNorwich Bulletin

NFA softball back in win column

Tessa McLaughlin hit a pinch-home run and Hailey Smith earned the win in the circle as Norwich Free Academy topped Stonington, 8-4, at DePina Field in Norwich. Morgan Tainter collected three hits, Tessa Hospod and Gemma Peterson each had two hits, Jillian Dykema had a double for the Wildcats (5-7), which snapped a four-game losing skid. Mandy Strepski, Phoebe Werling, Carly Constantine, and Carli LoPresto had two hits apiece for the Bears (7-5) … Morgan Cook had three hits, including a home run, Gabby Fedus had three hits and three RBIs, and Emily Grant had three hits and scored three runs to power Norwich Tech past Ellis Tech, 19-7. Avery Sulman and Elisa Barry each had two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors (10-2). Cyd Chapman and Jordan Daoust each had two hits for the Golden Eagles (5-8).
Montville, CTNorwich Bulletin

NFA's Pontbriant blanks Montville

Griffin Pontbriant tossed a complete game two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in leading Norwich Free Academy to a 6-0 win against Montville. Mason Bordeau collected two hits and two RBIs, Jack Savage and Pontbriant each had two hits, and Ethan Heinsz had a hit and two RBIs to pace the Wildcats (9-5). Miles Sarmiento and Derell Mitchell each had one hit for the Indians (6-6) … St. Bernard (8-6) snapped Plainfield’s 11-game winning streak with a come-from-behind 6-3 victory. Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the 6th inning, Aiden Whitten, Ethan Chavez and Walker Baillargeon all singled with two outs to cut the lead to 3-2. Luca Muscarella then hit a go-ahead double and Joe Basso’s double made it 6-3. Whitten, who relieved Kyle Egan (5.2 innings, 8K's), earned the win striking out the first two batters to lead off the 7th. Keyan Mayernik went 5.2 innings, striking out 13 for the Panthers (12-2) … Evan Gilgenbach tossed a complete game four-hitter with 12 strikeouts as Griswold edged Lyman Memorial, 2-1. Gilgenbach also had three hits and scored a run for the Wolverines (7-8). Josh Person went the distance with 11 strikeouts and Ethan Michael had two hits, including a double, for the Bulldogs (7-7) … Andrew Navickas had two hits, including a game-tying two-run double, and Terrance Gignac had a two-out two-run single that put Bacon Academy ahead, lifting the Bobcats to a 7-2 win against Fitch. Luke Pennella and Colton Vasseur each had two hits for Bacon (8-4). Cam McGugan had all three hits, including an RBI double, for the Falcons (8-4) … Jacob Mailloux delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Putnam over Wheeler, 5-4. Colby Livingston, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI, struck out 12 and walked none over 6.2 innings for the Clippers. Cooper Livingston, who earned the win in relief, Jack Rindge, Lucas Carita, and Mailloux each had two hits for Putnam (3-12). Matt Pierce had three hits and two RBIs for the Lions (2-11).
New London County, CTThe Day

Wheeler High School Third Quarter Honor Roll

The following students were named to the Wheeler High School honor roll for the third quarter:. Molly Butremovic, Olivia Elliott, Joshua Gannotti, Abigail Hare, Breanna Lawton, Tyler Lawton, Ava McSwain, Abigael Primett, Laura Robert, Ivy Valliere. Honors. Grace Armstrong, Marissa Bergel, Ian Crandall, Lukas Jones, Juliona Martens, Jacob Neddeau, Alden...
Waterford, CTNorwich Bulletin

Wildcats fall short against Lancers

NORWICH - After a 2020 spring of inactivity because of COVID-19 cancellations, ECC scholastic boys lacrosse teams are experiencing a 2021 season of growth and development. Heading into its Tuesday game against Waterford, Norwich Free Academy already equaled its '19 win total in just eight games. But Waterford also has experienced a growth spurt after a slow start this year, which is no surprise to those who know about first-year coach Paul Deon's track record.
Norwich, CTNorwich Bulletin

Norwich Tech powers past Grasso Tech in softball

Morgan Cook hit a grand slam and winning pitcher Maddy Jolly had two hits and two RBIs to power Norwich Tech (7-2) past Grasso Tech 16-1 in a mercy rule game in Norwich. Nutanis Brown singled and scored a run for the Eagles (0-6) … Anna Dziecinny smacked a three-run homer and Maddie Burrows also homered as Waterford (10-0) topped Norwich Free Academy 14-2 in five innings. Madison Waltke hit a solo home run for the Wildcats (4-6).
Putnam, CTNorwich Bulletin

Killingly bounces back against Putnam

Killingly bounced back from Saturday’s doubleheader loss against Woodstock Academy with a 10-0 victory against Putnam. Cole Lavigne scattered five hits while earning a complete game shutout. Nate Keefe paced the offense by going 3-for-3 and Brady Waterman and Jay Grzysiewicz each had two hits for Killingly (12-2) … Dan Driscoll struck out 10 and had three hits as Waterford blanked Bacon Academy, 11-0. Connor Rowe and Sean Salvador also had three hits apiece for the Lancers (10-0). Jack Novak had a double for the Bobcats (6-4) … Zach Shifflett struck out eight and had two hits to lead Norwich Tech past Vinal Tech, 12-1. Dakota Yates had two hits and two RBIs and Logan Spillane had three RBIs for the Warriors (5-7).
Norwich, CTNorwich Bulletin

Cityside: Cheer on some bright and eager hopefuls

By now, you've read, or should have, that the Norwich Sea Unicorns, undefeated since changing their name from the Connecticut Tigers will be joining the eight-team Futures Collegiate Baseball League, the FCBL. Think YMCA but with different gyrations and contortions (I can see the Sea Unicorn mascot dancing on the dugout roof during the mid-inning break now).