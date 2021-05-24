Your weekly horoscope revealed for 24 to 30 May

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for June 2021? It's all in the tarot cards... (Justice, Six of Coins, The Lovers) You have had doubts about a close relationship, as shown by the head vs heart stress of The Lovers card. There is a temptation to put yourself first and hedge your bets here, but is that fair to them? Justice and the Six of Coins urge you to ~go high~ in this situation, and play fair, be led by your best moral judgment and don’t do anything shady. It might be difficult in the short run, but in the long run this relationship will be stronger for it. Be honest. Be kind.