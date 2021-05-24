Apple iMac 24-inch (M1, 2021) review: Slim, power-efficient and colourful

When that new 24-inch iMac arrives, you don’t want anyone or anything getting in your way as you unpack it and set it up. It’s an exciting moment, so go ahead, go for it! But (or course, there’s a “but”) after you’re done placing it perfectly on your desk, plugging it in, turning it on, and then sitting back to gaze upon it admiringly, take a little break. Pause for bit, because now it’s time to set up your Mac for the work you want to get done.