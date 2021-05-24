Apple iMac 24-inch (M1, 2021) review: Slim, power-efficient and colourful
Apple continues its transition to Apple Silicon with the most eye-catching product it has released for some time. Following the launch of the M1-based MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini last year, the M1 system-on-chip (SoC) comes to its desktop flagship, the iMac, for the first time. But, just as the existing M1 Macs are all entry-level models, so this iMac update focuses on the long-neglected 21-inch model, now upgraded to a larger 24-inch screen, a move that will be welcomed by home and business users alike -- and, of course, business users working from home.www.zdnet.com