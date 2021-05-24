U.S. Soccer will end partnership with SUM
U.S. Soccer has decided not to continue its agreement with Soccer United Marketing, MLS's commercial arm. The federation's move to bring its commercial rights in-house comes as the current agreement is set to expire at the end of 2022. The current eight-year media agreement SUM reached with national broadcasters ESPN, FOX and Univision for the rights to Major League Soccer and U.S. national team matches also expires at the end of 2022.www.socceramerica.com