U.S. Soccer will end partnership with SUM

In February, U.S. Soccer promoted Frenchman Didier Chambaron to Director of Coaching Education, replacing the Belgian Barry Pauwels, who held the position since January of 2018. Pauwels had replaced Dutchman Nico Romeijn, whom U.S. Soccer hired as Director of Coaching Education in June 2015. (Romeijn returned to the Netherlands in February 2020 after serving as Chief Sport Development Officer since 2018.) Also part of the latest shuffle was the departure in January of Dutchman Wim van Zwam, who arrived in 2015 and had served as Coach Educator and pro license lead instructor. Among those who came on board during the Romeijn era, Coach Educator Aloys Wijnker returned to the Netherlands in 2018, Italian Vanni Sartini moved to an academy job with the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019, while Dutchman Antal Vergeer remains Technical Lead of Instructor Education & Development.