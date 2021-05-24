newsbreak-logo
MLS

What They're Saying: Don Garber

By Soccer America
SoccerAmerica.com
 4 days ago

“We couldn’t be more optimistic about the negotiations of a renewal of rights agreement at a time when just about every media company in the U.S. has been aggressively pursuing soccer rights. Based not just on the growth and the audience and strong demographics of our fan base, but also the fact that [the] young, almost cable-never soccer fan is very, very inclined to view soccer programming through streaming services. As more and more media companies start building out their streaming offerings with sports as the underpinning and soccer as a buzz property, we’re in the market at a perfect time.”

Premier LeagueSoccerAmerica.com

What They're Saying: Christian Pulisic

"I'm always up for a challenge. I love competing, I love the position I'm in, and I'm enjoying my time here." -- Christian Pulisic, dismissing speculation he wants to leave Chelsea, where he has been in and out of the starting lineup under new manager Thomas Tuchel, who has led the Blues to the finals of the English FA Cup (Saturday against Leicester City) and UEFA Champions League (two weeks later against Manchester City). (ESPN FC)
SoccerSoccerAmerica.com

What They're Saying: Mark Parsons

“It got to the point in January, February that I felt like I needed to look forward and be more proactive. We made a commitment to be able to start opening our mind to the idea of being able to get back.”. -- Mark Parsons, the 34-year-old English coach of...
SoccerSoccerAmerica.com

What They're Saying: Eryk Williamson

"I had more than enough faith in the team to get the job done. I know, okay, I didn’t make this group but it wasn’t set in stone this group was going to the Olympics. It was about doing what I had to do if we qualified for the Olympics -- I could prove I’m ready to go. But it’s disappointing, I felt for the guys. Talking to them, I felt the heartbreak for them.”
MLSSoccerAmerica.com

What They're Saying: Bruce Arena

Marco Etcheverry, in an era when Carlos Valderrama was playing, too. Those two are great playmakers who led their teams to a lot of success. Carles is comparable to those players, but our actions will speak for themselves. Hopefully, over the next couple of years we can demonstrate that we can compete for MLS Cup. If we do that, it’ll speak for Carles as well.”
MLSMLSSoccer.com

Why New England are the second best team in MLS

The New England Revolution are cruising before a Week 7 match at FC Cincinnati this Saturday (3 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), and, in the opinion of the Extratime crew, they’ve emerged as the second best team in MLS. While Supporters' Shield leaders the Seattle Sounders sit above...
MLSMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath: Social media 'biggest enemy' of coaches

Even in the best of times, like making the Major League Soccer playoffs in two consecutive seasons and making runs in the U.S Open Cup (2019) and MLS playoffs (2020), Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath has been the target of criticism from supporters who disagree with his lineup choices, in-game tactics and substitution patterns.
MLSPosted by
FanSided

MLS Cup winner with the LA Galaxy, Brian Rowe, retires

Veteran MLS goalkeeper Brian Rowe announced his retirement on Tuesday night, calling to an end a career that spanned 13 seasons in America’s top flite. While with the LA Galaxy, Rowe developed into one of the top American goalkeepers in all of MLS. Rowe was most recently with Orlando City...
MLSsportsmax.tv

Reggae Boy defender Powell training with Philadelphia Union ahead of possible return to MLS

Jamaica defender Alvas Powell is currently in training the Major League Soccer (MLS) club Philadelphia Union, with a possible move on the cards. The 29-year-old had joined Sudanese club Al-Hilal Clu in December after Inter Miami CF declined to offer him a new contract. He had previously just made four appearances for the franchise owned by former Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Three Sounders make MLSsoccer.com's list of early MVP contenders

Every week, MLSsoccer.com puts it out its pecking order for the hottest teams in the league, selected by the entire editorial staff. It should come as no surprise that the Supporters’ Shield-leading Seattle Sounders have been perched atop the Power Rankings for the past four weeks. On Wednesday, the league...
MLSCharlotteObserver.com

Charlotte FC set a goal for its first season to break MLS record set by Atlanta United

Charlotte FC owner David Tepper is sticking with the line that he wants matchday to be a party during the club’s first season in Major League Soccer. He tried to make that a point by wearing a T-shirt with the words “Let’s Party” written above the Charlotte FC crest during a virtual presentation for media members Wednesday over Zoom.
MLSInternet Soccer

LAFC without and with Carlos Vela

By Luis Bueno – RIVERSIDE, CA (May 26, 2021) US Soccer Players – The last time Major League Soccer played a normal season, it ended with Carlos Vela winning the Most Valuable Player award. And with good reason. Vela had a record-breaking year in 2019 as part of one of the best regular seasons in MLS history. This year, LAFC needs another standout performance from Vela, and the sooner, the better.
MLSphiladelphiaunion.com

Flach tells ASN why Philly's the perfect fit

Since arriving with the club at the end of March, Philadelphia Union midfielder Leon Flach has fit perfectly in the club's system and made it difficult for Head Coach Jim Curtin to take him off the pitch. It's an impressive feat for the newcomer who was rarely seeing time on...
MLSSoccerAmerica.com

Concacaf Nations League: Honduras, Mexico and Costa Rica release rosters

The three teams joining the USA in the final four are bringing 11 current and 10 former MLS players. HONDURAS. The Catrachos, who open against the USA in the semifinals, called up three players from the team that eliminated the USA in Olympic qualifying in March: goalkeeper Alex Güity, midfielder Edwin Rodriguez and forward.
MLSonefootball.com

Major League Soccer And The Rise Of Football In The US

As the United States prepared to host the 1994 edition of the FIFA World Cup, they had no elite soccer league within the country. That needed to change in order to host the tournament so, in 1993, Major League Soccer was established. The first MLS season followed three years later...
MLSMLSSoccer.com

DC United appoint former Atlanta United scout as director of scouting

D.C. United have built out their technical staff by hiring former Atlanta United scout Sean Howe as their director of scouting, it was announced Wednesday. Howe spent the last three seasons with Atlanta and will oversee the Black-and-Red’s scouting network to better identify and recruit local, regional, national and international talent. He’ll also help identify prospective players for Loudoun United FC, their reserve side that competes in the USL Championship.
MLSphiladelphiaunion.com

Crozer Health Injury Report | #PHIvPOR

Ahead of the club's final May match against the Portland Timbers on Sunday evening, Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin provided an update on the status of the squad. “Jack is still in concussion protocol and not training. Ilsinho is recovering well and I just had a good conversation with him and he's getting better and better but obviously he's still not available for selection. Greg Ranjitsingh had a little surgery to clean up his knee.”