Press Release: High-Profile Speakers to Outline ‘Lessons We Are Learning’ at Tomorrow’s IF Forum 2021
LAUSANNE, Switzerland – International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and 8th United Nations Secretary-General H.E. Ban Ki-moon are among the influential speakers lined up for tomorrow's fully virtual International Federation (IF) Forum 2021. The IOC President will provide a significant update on...