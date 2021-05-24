newsbreak-logo
Press Release: High-Profile Speakers to Outline ‘Lessons We Are Learning’ at Tomorrow’s IF Forum 2021

By SportBusiness Staff
sportbusiness.com
 4 days ago

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and 8th United Nations Secretary-General H.E. Ban Ki-moon are among the influential speakers lined up for tomorrow’s fully virtual International Federation (IF) Forum 2021. The IOC President will provide a significant update on...

