Press Release: High-Profile Speakers to Outline ‘Lessons We Are Learning’ at Tomorrow’s IF Forum 2021

Addressing the final meeting of the IOC’s Coordination Commission for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, IOC President Thomas Bach said: “With just 65 days to go until the Opening Ceremony, we are now very delivery-focused. The athletes from all around the world are grateful to Japan for its diligent preparations, and are looking forward to safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games where they can finally shine.” The President also confirmed that as many as 75 per cent of the residents of the Olympic Village are already vaccinated or have secured vaccination; and that there is good reason to believe that this figure will be well over 80 per cent at the time of the Games. (see also under “Commissions”).