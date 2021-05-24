Doubleheader, Double Disappointment For BU Baseball

This week seven Binghamton High School student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play their sport at the next level. This included Patriots senior Jesse Ramil who will be taking his talents on the gridiron to the Division one level at Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania. Jesse’s father Mike Ramil is the Head Football Coach for Binghamton. Ramil says he is blessed to have received a Division I offer with how recruiting has been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He says there are many things he will miss about his time in Binghamton.