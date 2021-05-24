Doubleheader, Double Disappointment For BU Baseball
The Stony Brook Seawolves swept a double header on Friday to eliminate the Binghamton University Bearcats from a playoff slot. Although the season ended with a double header split between the both baseball teams, on Saturday, the Friday twin bill at Rumble town in Binghamton, it was all Stony Brook with early leads in both games the Seawolves out scored the Bearcats 7-1 in the first match and 15-3 in the second to capture the America east title for the regular season.1360binghamton.com