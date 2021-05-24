newsbreak-logo
Binghamton, NY

Doubleheader, Double Disappointment For BU Baseball

By Doug Mosher
Sports Radio 1360 AM
 4 days ago
The Stony Brook Seawolves swept a double header on Friday to eliminate the Binghamton University Bearcats from a playoff slot. Although the season ended with a double header split between the both baseball teams, on Saturday, the Friday twin bill at Rumble town in Binghamton, it was all Stony Brook with early leads in both games the Seawolves out scored the Bearcats 7-1 in the first match and 15-3 in the second to capture the America east title for the regular season.

CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

