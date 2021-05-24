Building a Mystery

There’s an existential mystery at the heart of Ben H. Winters’s The Quiet Boy, a novel that revolves around a family named the Keeners, whose adolescent son Wesley has undergone surgery for a head injury only to emerge as an empty husk of a human pacing without rest like a body that has been emptied of its soul. The mystery has nothing to do with Wesley as he once was; rather, it has to do with the container, or homunculus, he appears to have become. “There is another world beneath this one, Mr. Shenk,” a self-styled mystic named Samir insists to Jay Shenk, the West Los Angeles malpractice attorney Wesley’s parents have hired to represent them in a lawsuit. This world, Samir continues, is “a version of our world, but without…pain, Mr. Shenk. Without pain, or grief, or guilt. Without all of these burdens we carry around.”