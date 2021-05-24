newsbreak-logo
Why Pentecost Monday was a major feast in the medieval Church

By Philip Kosloski
aleteia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the current liturgical calendar, the celebration of Pentecost ends on Pentecost Sunday. However, for many centuries it was extended with a Pentecost Octave, and the first few days of that octave were considered special days of rest. The Catholic Encyclopedia explains the history of this major feast in the...

Pentecost

When the day of Pentecost came, they were all together in one place. Acts 2:1. This Sunday is Pentecost. The Feast of Pentecost originated from God’s revelation to Moses on Mount Sinai. This feast was one of three at which all men were to appear at the Temple in Jerusalem in the first century. It was a celebration of the giving of the Law on Mount Sinai and the harvest.
Religionepiscopalnewsservice.org

Churches Uniting in Christ releases resources for Pentecost 2021

Churches Uniting in Christ, a dialogue among 10 Protestant faith communions in the U.S., announces the release of new ecumenical resources for local congregations to utilize during Pentecostide services. “Pentecost is a time for Christian churches to celebrate the very beginning of the church. We are essentially one in Christ...
ReligionCircleville Herald

Values for Living: Celebrating Pentecost

A Baptist Minister, a Lutheran Pastor and a Methodist Minister met for lunch one day. The subject of pigeons in the belfry came up and all three agreed that they were having trouble with that. The Baptist said he had policed the pigeons up in a bag when they were...
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Nalini Joseph: Why are fewer men in local church pews?

A young Ugandan Catholic deacon by the name of Joseph shared a meal with my family here in Salisbury a few nights ago. He has been in America for a few years now, spending time studying and training for the priesthood at Belmont Abbey and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He shared one of his worries with us: church pews are occupied more and more by women rather than by men. Women and children often come to church without husbands and fathers.
ReligionNorristown Times Herald

Rev. Gus Puleo: Pentecost marks the birth of the Church

Pentecost is one of the most important feast days of the liturgical year as it concludes the Easter season and celebrates the birth of the Roman Catholic Church. The word “Pentecost” is from the Greek word “pentecoste” which means 50th. We celebrate Pentecost 50 days after the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and we rejoice in the coming of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and the followers of Christ and also we revel in the beginning of the Church. On that Sunday, 10 days after the Ascension of the Lord, the Apostles and the Blessed Virgin Mary were gathered with fear in the Upper Room when the Holy Spirit descended upon them. There is a similar Jewish holiday, “Shavu’ot,” which occurs fifty days after Passover. This celebration is also referred to as the “Festival of Weeks” since it occurs seven weeks after Passover. Before Shavu’ot was a harvest festival, but now this Jewish holiday commemorates the sealing of the Old Covenant on Mount Sinai when the Lord revealed the Torah, the first five books of the Bible, to Moses on Mount Sinai. Every year the Jewish people renew their acceptance of the gift of the Torah on this feast day.
New Castle, INCourier-Times

Faith Perspectives: “What is Pentecost?”

This time last year, I was in a Virginia hospital while on vacation, having a surprise open heart surgery! Due to COVID, I was there for ten days without visitors, except for one hour before surgery when they let my wife in. I was released on Sunday afternoon, May 31,...
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

In the churches

——— The Nashville-based New Legacy Project will be live in concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Clarkston Wesleyan Church, 1100 Elm St. Formerly the Blackwood Legacy, they are best known for their intricate harmonies, true Southern Gospel sound and homespun humor. They were recently honored with nomination for both Fan Favorite and Breakthrough Artists of the Year at the prestigious AGA awards show in Nashville. There is no cost to attend this nondenominational concert and it is recommend that attendees arrive early for best seating. All required social distancing practices will be observed.
ReligionFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Each person needs a personal Pentecost

1 Thessalonians 5:23-24 (NIV) — “May God Himself, the God of peace, sanctify you through and through. May your whole spirit, soul, and body be kept blameless at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. The one who calls you is faithful, and He will do it.”. In the short...
Religiondmdiocese.org

Eucharistic Reflection: Eucharist & Pentecost as the Origin of the Church

Eucharist and Pentecost as the Origin of the Church (part 1) The Cenacle on Mount Zion in Jerusalem, to which we turn our attention in a special way during these days, is the scene of two decisive events in the history of our salvation. In it the Eucharist was instituted; in it Christ distributed himself so as to become the Bread of Life for all ages. In it, however, the sending of the Holy Spirit, the first Pentecost, also took place. With the sign of the disciples speaking in all languages, which prefigured the Church, that extends beyond the boundaries of all languages, beyond the boundaries of all places and time, and builds a new, boundary-transcending unity, the communion of the People of God. These two things intrinsically belong in the same room, the two things are one coherent event, both are the founding of the Church. For the Church can exist only because Christ imparted himself to men, because he communicated himself to them and thus leads them in communion with one another into the unity of his Body, into the new organism of his love.
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Jim Mosier: A reflection on Pentecost

There are many expressions of Christianity. Whenever I write one of these articles I am doing so from a particular perspective. I have been a clergyperson of the Protestant Episcopal Church of the United States of America since 1985. Over the years I have become increasingly aware of the fact that my perspective on Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior is not universally held. In fact, there are some who are so different in their perspective that they are very opposed to my point of view and the point of view held by the Episcopal Church, in general. Indeed, there are Episcopalians who are equally opposed to other expressions of Christianity. I propose that we look at our differences in light of the celebration of Pentecost.
Religioncatholicoutlook.org

Pentecost and a synodal Church: the diversifying Spirit

In the unity of the Holy Spirit, the whole is more than the sum of the parts, but each element’s distinctiveness and individuality as a creature is preserved. When we mention the Spirit work in the creation we think his bringing unity, drawing together, and reconciliation: the Spirit is unifying. But any such stress carries with it twin dangers.
Deland, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Spiritual Side: Local churches observe Pentecost on Sunday, May 23

Pentecost observed at 1st United Methodist Church of DeLand. The modern church is filled with such a rich history. So many events and movements of great significance have transpired over the passing of time, which have made the church what it is today. But there is probably no singular event more significant to church history than the birth of the church on the day of Pentecost shortly following Jesus’ Resurrection and Ascension back to heaven to sit at the right hand of the Heavenly Father.
Religioncatholicoutlook.org

Fan the Flame Reflection – Pentecost Sunday

Fan the Flame: Towards Plenary Assembly One, October 2021. “As the Father sent me, so am I sending you.” – John 20:19-23 91. A signal feature of the pontificate of Pope Francis is his consistent call for an outward-looking and pastorally engaged Church, a “Church that goes forth”.[i]. We cannot...
Religionclearwatertribune.com

First Christian Church News

Pentecost is the anniversary of an important event in the life of the church. After the death of Jesus, he appeared alive to his followers over the course of about 40 days. He was raised up to heaven leaving his close followers with directions to wait for the power and presence of God for their lives. Pentecost is the celebration of that arrival.
Rutland, VTmountaintimes.info

The flames of Pentecost spark us to speak

May 23 at 10 a.m. — RUTLAND — Grace Congregational Church welcomes Lopi LaRoe to “Spark Us to Speak” a new voice for Pentecost. LMNOPI is an American artist dedicated to utilizing her artistic skills as a way to amplify messages emanating from within movements for social, economic, racial and climate justice.
Worldarchaeology.org

Medieval Chapel Found Under Floor of Baroque Church in Malta

QRENDI, MALTA—The Independent Malta reports that the remains of a chapel thought to date to the late medieval period were found under the floor of the current Madonna tal-Hniena Church, which was built in the seventeenth century in southern Malta. The archaeological site was found during an investigation conducted by Malta’s Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the Restoration Directorate. Additional archaeological deposits were found under the medieval church’s foundations. Additional research will focus on dating the chapel and identifying how the site was used before the chapel was constructed. To read about an ancient shipwreck discovered off the Maltese coast, go to "World Roundup: Malta."
Religionadw.org

A Short Consideration of the Sequence Hymn for Pentecost

Seeking not to leave behind Pentecost so soon, I propose here to briefly consider the sequence hymn for Pentecost and the purpose and history of such hymns in the liturgy. There are several feasts of the Church during which a “sequence” hymn may be sung. The sequence hymn is sung just before the Alleluia (Gospel Acclamation). The feasts with sequence hymns are these:
ReligionCommonweal

A Mystic for Moderns

Humiliation is a kind of wound, and that’s what I felt when it struck me. Browsing in a religious bookstore, I had stooped to inspect a lower shelf when the book fell on my head. A baby-blue volume, prettier and more delicate than you’d expect given its targeted leap from above. I put it back and was walking out of the store before I got perspective on my shame, and realized it was a sign, such as shouldn’t be ignored.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

12 Sayings from St. Philip Neri

St. Philip Neri, affectionately known as “Pippo Buono,” was born in Florence, Italy on July 22, 1515. He lived a long, fruitful and holy life that ended May 25, 1595. May 26th is the feast day of this incredible and prolific saint. The chronology of his life demonstrates God’s abundant gifts manifested in a soul fully cooperating with grace. St. Philip Neri was the embodiment of that extraordinary paradox fulfilling Christ’s twin commandments to love God and neighbor. He was a contemplative in action. His greatest desire was to be alone with God in prayer, but he was quick to attend to any soul in need of confession, counsel or pastoral care. He would instantly leave his solemn prayers to join a soul in need with the saying “we must leave Christ for Christ.”