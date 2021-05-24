How To: Fastest Way to Ride
I love riding my bike, but I hate getting ready to go ride. It's a perfect catch-22 situation where I'm constantly stuck in a loop, battling my urge to ride with my dread for getting ready. Often my pre-ride ritual looks a little something like this: I start in my room dressing up in my riding kit and head down to the garage to lace up my old riding shoes. From there, I realize I forgot my socks, causing me to run back upstairs and back down to the garage only to find out I still need to run to the kitchen to fill my water bottle and grab snacks for later.