newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Did Jesus have a sense of humor?

By Edifa
aleteia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaughter is indeed good medicine. It saves us from stubbornness, fear, and the temptation to take ourselves too seriously. Life is hard, but laughter can add sweetness and provide us some resilience. A smile takes over the heart before lighting up the face. Actually, we can’t promote just any kind...

aleteia.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synagogues#Pilgrimages#Funny People#Sarcasm#Real Friends#Church#Ephesians#Temple#Humor#Divine Joy#Laughter#Giving Joy#Sinners#Coarse Jokes#Sweetness#Stubbornness#Woe#Actual Bread#Face#Congregations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Ketchikan, AKKetchikan Daily News

Perspectives: The Ascended Jesus

There’s an interesting line from the Easter story that has always intrigued me. It comes from John’s Gospel, chapter 20, when Mary is at the empty tomb. She no doubt is confused, frightened, but also hopeful that Jesus did what he said he would do, that is, come back to life. So picture the scene: Peter and John have come and left after seeing the linen wrappings in the empty tomb, and Mary is alone trying to make sense of it all. She sees a man whom she thinks to be the gardener, but then learns that it’s the resurrected Jesus. Elated, she does what any of us would do at such a reunion, we’d reach out to hug our beloved friend. Then Jesus tells Mary, “Do not hold on to me, because I have not yet ascended to the Father. But go to my brothers and say to them, 'I am ascending to my Father and your Father, to my God and your God’ (Jn 20:17).”
ReligionDesiring God

Jesus, Ready to Forgive

It remained too horrible to imagine. The blood of animals and of men, mingled together upon the altar. In God’s house, against God’s people — Pilate had sent his soldiers to slaughter the unsuspecting Jews like sheep, or pigeons. These Romans did not meet their victims upon the battlefield like men, but played the coward and murdered them while they prayed and offered sacrifice unarmed in the temple. The barbarity mixed with the sacrilege of this act was altogether unforgivable and unforgettable.
Religionsingulart.com

Jesus of Great Power

In her body of work called ‘Humans’ Isabel focusses on the connection we all have as human beings. Through her photography she wants to give people the attention and dignity they deserve.---"Jesus of Great Power"--- More than 90% of Ecuadoreans are Catholic, making Semana Santa a major event in Quito. This week of worship embodies the last days of Jesus Christ, commemorating his suffering, his crucifixion and finally his resurrection. The Easter procession.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Faith Perspectives: Hear their stories

St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Aisha Sultan wrote of a controversy in the Rockwood School District. It centers around the teaching of diversity curriculum. There is an array of issues, of course, behind this topic. I was struck, though, by an incident the writer described. In a forum to discuss this,...
New Haven, MOWashington Missourian

Stand up for Jesus

I thank God for sending his son, Jesus Christ, to die for all of our sins. All we need to do is confess our sins to God and ask for his forgiveness. Though we don’t deserve it, our Savior promises to forgive our sins. Each one of us falls short of God’s glory and needs His forgiveness, love and guidance.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Wedding Humor

At my friends' wedding reception, the groom stood to say a few words. He turned to his bride's mother. "You've given me a gift," he began, "a gift that..." Here he paused in thought, whereupon his mother-in-law completed the sentence, "That you can't return!"
Religiondickinsoncountynews.com

Jesus did many other things not written

At the conclusion of the Gospel of John are the words, "This is the disciple who is testifying to these things and has written them, and we know that his testimony is true" (21:24). "but there are also many other things that Jesus did; if every one of them were written down, I suppose the world itself could not contain the books that would be written." (John 21:25).
ReligionThe Gauntlet

Stoned Jesus - Apathy

""Apathy" is a brainchild of our bass player Sergii. He wrote the music, came up with the original idea for the video, filmed our post-show apathies on lo-fi Samsung vp-w70 camera and even edited the video himself! Unlike most tour videos by other bands, this one shows you the real wild life on the backstage."
Religionchallies.com

In the Name of Jesus

“Whatever you ask in my name, this I will do,” promised Jesus. And ever since that day, his followers have prayed in his name. Parents teach their children, pastors teach their parishioners, evangelists teach their new converts to close their prayers with the familiar words, “In Jesus’ name I pray, Amen.”
Healthmyheraldreview.com

Humor, the Antidepressant©: Further adventures in downsizing

Do you ever feel like your life is a runaway train? This lady’s world went from placid to insane, and she hated every moment of the churning chaos. Who could have predicted a simple after-dinner conversation with family during a weekend visit had the potential to change this writer’s life?
Fort Wayne, INCadillac News

No autograph but Jesus

Anderson, Joshua, Jaylin. Names. Families. Community. Deep links to our Youth For Christ mission in Northern Indiana. Two 19-year-olds. Gone. Defenselessly murdered. The other, Jaylin, critically wounded. As I listened to the story through another Zoom update… my heart ached. But then, an unexpected jolt. Pictures. The beautiful faces. Names and a tragic story giving way to an image.
Sex Crimesdailyutahchronicle.com

Weglinski: Dark Humor Is Actually Offensive

Recently a “hilarious joke” surfaced on TikTok. On April 24, a group of men planned on sexually assaulting women and children. They went as far as saying it was a holiday, calling it — disgustingly — “National Rape Day.” When I first saw the video — which has since been taken down — I felt shocked and outraged. I couldn’t fathom how this could be funny to anyone. I remember my girlfriends in our group chat trying to make light of this horrible situation, saying that we’d use our tasers and pepper sprays if any guy tried to mess with us. However, behind our fronts, we genuinely felt concerned for our safety. What would happen on April 24? Would we need to take more precautions than we normally do?
Olney, TXolneyenterprise.com

A Walk in the Park with Jesus

From May 2 - 4, the First United Methodist Church of Olney hosted a walk in the park with Jesus. The three day event started off on Sunday evening with a magic show, burgers provided by House of Mercy, and music by Stan Mahler. Each day, following the meal, worship followed.
Religionchallies.com

What Jesus Does Not Pray

The final night that Jesus spends with his beloved disciples is a night of much prayer. Before he prays privately in the garden he prays publicly in the upper room. Before he prays for himself and his own endurance, he prays for them and theirs. “I do not ask that you take them out of the world,” he prays to his Father, “but that you keep them from the evil one.” What he does not pray is as noteworthy as what he actually does.
ReligionSidney Herald

Jesus and the vaccine

I wonder if vaccine-resistant evangelicals know that Jesus loved health science. Although he is remembered as the risen Lord and Savior in death, in life he carried on the healing tradition of prophets like Elijah, Elisha, and Isaiah, who was court physician to King Hezekiah. Moses, the originator of the...
Books & Literaturethepassivevoice.com

Darkly Humorous Books About Relationships

Dark humor. Wry, mordant. Frame it however you want—yin and yang, chiaroscuro, tragedy and comedy—nothing is more life-affirming, nothing makes me feel more connected to humanity, more humbled by the resiliency of the human spirit, than a person’s ability to crack a joke at a low point. The women and...
ReligionDesiring God

What Makes Jesus Rejoice

In that same hour he [Jesus] rejoiced in the Holy Spirit and said, “I thank you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, that you have hidden these things from the wise and understanding and revealed them to little children; yes, Father, for such was your gracious will.” (Luke 10:21) This...
Religionbitchute.com

EndtimesProphecies777

Video Removed from YouTube!! Cashless Society * Vax * Mark* End-Times Bible Prophecies * Share!!. The LORD GOD Almighty has been showing me prophetic dreams and visions and delivering messages of what is happening and what is to come. In 2016 GOD audibly called me to deliver His Messages. Out...
Religionbiblicalcounselingcoalition.org

What If My Needs Aren’t Being Met?

How do you respond when a counselee says their needs aren’t being met? Marriages, employees, friends, missionaries—the counseling room is awash in the wake of unsatisfied relationships strewn with the litter of empty love cups, tanks, and banks. As counselors survey the proverbial dump of unhappy communities, we have to ask, “Did God really design a system in which all our relational satisfaction rests on the efforts of another sinner?” Many would say no. But functionally, we bellow like angry children, clamoring for needs to be met. “If you cannot supply my needs, I will go elsewhere.” Says the husband as he leaves his wife, who isn’t meeting his sexual needs. Says the missionary who exits the field because her team isn’t meeting her emotional needs. Says the wife who berates her husband because she wants more love. What answer can we give these sinning sufferers to help them live out their sainthood? How does the Bible address needs?[1]