Clay Travis Calls Out Stephen A. Smith For Controversial Tim Tebow Comments

Stephen A. Smith: ‘When George Floyd ultimately was murdered by Derek Chauvin the cop and you saw people rioting and protesting in the streets, it wasn’t just about him, it was about the symbolism of what transpired because Black people have repeatedly felt like we have the proverbial ‘knee on our neck’. We constantly have to scratch and claw our way and when we see someone of a different ilk, of a different ethnicity, getting opportunities we know we would never get, that’s where the words ‘White Privilege’ come from.’