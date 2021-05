Arthur Gunn released a statement about his ‘personal morals and values’ after being noticeably absent from ‘American Idol’ during its finale on May 23. Arthur Gunn, 23, is speaking out after he made headlines for not being a part of the highly anticipated American Idol finale on May 23. The contestant took to Instagram to share a photo of an inspiring quote along with a lengthy caption that gave a somewhat vague reason for his unexpected departure from the televised competition. Although he didn’t go into specifics, he did admit it had to do with “morals” and “values” as he also stated his disappointment in not singing with Sheryl Crow, who was set to take the stage with him on the show.