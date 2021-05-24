The Best Peloton Alternatives for 2021

Cycling is great. It’s a low-impact form of cardio that gets your heart rate pumping without wreaking havoc on your knees and hips, and can be done stationary or not making the possibilities endless. Spin bikes became immensely popular during the pandemic for their convenience and the night-club-slash-workout vibes that boutique fitness brands like Peloton create. We have a whole piece on spin shoes if you prefer the bikes that lead “nowhere and everywhere” all at once. However, if you’re more of a road bike person and are ready to exit quarantine and hit the streets, a worthwhile pair of road biking shoes is a must. The best biking shoes give your foot, a.k.a the most important point of contact with your bike, the stability it needs for maximum power. I’ve gathered a bunch of the top-rated ones below and highlighted some important things to consider when choosing the best biking shoes for you.