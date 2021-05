The streaming provider has tried interactive content and video game adaptations before, and now it looks like they want to try themselves more seriously in the gaming world. Netflix is ​​the most popular movie and series streaming platform in most parts of the world, but a few years ago, the service provider began experimenting with how to turn watching negative movies and series into a more interactive activity. It seems likely now that the company wants to take more serious steps in this direction, as a division dedicated to video games could launch soon.