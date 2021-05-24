Galaxy S21 Ultra Cameras are Better Than iPhone 12 Pro Max, At Least That is What Samsung Thinks

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a pinnacle of what a smartphone can be, and the same goes for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Whether you are looking for the best Android or the best iPhone, these phones are the top dogs of their market, and there is no way to deny that. With that said, we also are aware that Samsung and Apple have had a colorful history. At this point, both companies can be best described as "frienemies," wherein both companies compete with each other on healthy grounds but also take jabs at each other now and then. Well, this time, a jab is coming out from Samsung U.S., as they have decided to release two short TV spots that tell everyone why they should be going for the Galaxy S21 Ultra rather than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.