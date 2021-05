You know that feeling inside, that deep dark hole that feels like a bottomless pit that you can never escape from? It can overtake your whole body and mind and never let go. You go about your everyday life with a shadow following your every move. You can never escape, and it lets you see no hope. When you brush your teeth, you just want to go back to sleep. When you have to leave the house, there is a voice inside your head that just tells you to go right back in.