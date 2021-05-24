newsbreak-logo
China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles

compuserve.com
 4 days ago

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Cryptocurrency miners, including HashCow and BTC.TOP, have halted all or part of their China operations after Beijing intensified a crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, hammering digital currencies amid heightened global regulatory scrutiny. A State Council committee led by Vice Premier Liu He announced the crackdown late on...

